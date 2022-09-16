The Global Citizen Festival makes its return this month, and as always, it comes packed with a star-studded lineup.

No TV? No problem! You can stream the concert online.

The festival will be broadcasted and streamed Saturday, September 24 at 4 pm on YouTube, Twitter, Apple TV, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, among others.

This year’s venues include New York City’s Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. Headliners include Metallica, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Rosalia, and Mickey Guyton.

In Accra, Usher, SZA, and Stormzy are scheduled to perform.

The event will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with presenters Katie Holmes, Van Jones, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and Katie Couric, just to name a few.

Global Citizen calls on world leaders and major corporations to “take urgent action for girls, for the planet, and to end extreme poverty NOW,” says a press release.

“We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives,” the press release continues.

You can do the same by streaming, downloading the Global Citizen app, and getting involved online on September 24. In turn, you can earn rewards that can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences worldwide.