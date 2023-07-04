Glass shatters on woman and vehicles outside Surrey mall (VIDEO)

An apparent “loose window” caused glass to come crashing down outside the Surrey Central City Shopping Centre onto a pair of parked vehicles and a passerby.

Adom Bromley was one of the two drivers who was parked outside the mall on June 1 around 2 pm.

He said he had parked along 102nd Avenue near University Drive before tape and barriers were placed along the sidewalk.

However, his vehicle was still parked outside the blocked-off hazardous area.

“I would not have parked there if it was up before I parked,” he said. “But apparently, they knew that there was a loose window. [Which] is why they blocked it off… There should have been someone saying no parking or walking.”

While he was parked near the mall’s Blenz Coffee, glass fell from above and shattered onto his and another vehicle, as well as a woman walking from the mall area.

In the video Bromley captured on his dashcam, the woman can be seen quickly walking back into the mall.

“The damage to my car is just the engine hood and passenger side door,” Bromley said. “The other vehicle got it way worse. And unfortunately, the lady is walking in between.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Central City Shopping Centre but did not receive a comment in time for the deadline.