Here are 20 of the best gifts for the stylish women in your life

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but we are here to make things a little easier for the stylish woman in your life.

Don’t take chances with some random bath and body lotion sets when there are so many other options to make her feel special and truly love the gift!

From wool coats to tasteful jewellery, our guide has a ton of options:

A wool coat will not only keep you warm through the winter months, but it’s also a classic piece to elevate any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans or a cocktail dress for a night out. One of our faves is The New Stedman Coat from Aritzia, which comes in a number of different colours and sells for $348.

Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with a cozy Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan from Reformation, which comes in a bunch of cute colours and sells for $288. The piece is made with high-quality materials, which means you can buy one today and wear it for life.

Keep your feet comfortable and cool while training – or just taking the dog for a walk! These SlipSpeed Training Shoes from Under Armour have convertible heels, so you can easily go from workout to recovery. They are unisex and come in eight different colours. Pick them up online for $190. UA also has a number of great options for folks who like to exercise outdoors in the winter with its new ColdGear line.

If you’re like us, you live in PJs over the colder winter months. Major bonus points if they are soft and cozy. The Super Soft Pyjama Set from Livøm has that covered. Made with sustainable fabric, the set comes in two colours and sells for $80.

Bring back the ’90s – but make it stylish with a pair of leather loafers. The Done Up Daily Loafers from Poppy Barley are the “finishing touch to every preppy ensemble.” The comfortable EverEase slip-on loafers are embellished with a gold chain and come in black and evergreen. They sell for $265.

Depending on where you live, you might be in need of a jacket to keep you warm from biting winds and rain. Enter the Nobis Ines Women’s Anorak. In rain or shine, this anorak has you covered. It also comes with a drawstring hood – and all the pockets you could want. It sells for $650.

Everyone needs a good hoodie. Throw in some matching pants? Perfect. The Women’s Hoodie and Sweatpants from On come in a few different colours, but we are a bit partial to the light purple. So cute. And even better, they are made with super soft fabric and are made for “warming up, cooling down, or relaxing in style.” Get them from On, starting at $159.99.

From hiking adventures to a trip to the grocery store, this ultra-soft polar fleece pullover is perfect for anything. The ideal layer for under your jacket in the winter months. The Go Explore Essential Fleece from Alder Apparel comes in a few different colours, sizing between XS and 6X and sells for $130.

For work, travel, or anything you do, the Metro Tote from Monos is the perfect accessory to keep you organized – and looking stylish. It comes with a secure zippered pocket for holding your passport, wallet, or other valuables, tech sleeve pockets, and an interior water bottle pocket. There’s also a built-in trolley sleeve to fit securely around the handle of your luggage. It comes in several colours and sells for $280.

If you’re looking for something with a unique and personal touch, Canadian jewellery brand Suetables is worth a look. The company has stores in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, plus you can shop online. Suetables has also been a female-owned company since 2005. It has a ton of options at different price points, starting around $25.

If you’re sick of waking up to your phone or have trouble actually getting to sleep, the Hatch Restore 1 is the perfect upgraded option. There is an app for your phone that connects to the device where you can choose “music, dreamscapes, guided rest exercises, and sleep stories designed for an easy transition into sleep.” There are also a bunch of different options for waking up and staying asleep. You can get it online for about $175.

If you have a puffer, why not complete the look with a belt bag? Lululemon has some super cute options, including the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff, which is water-repellent, comes in black or white, and sells for $64. Lululemon also has a ton of other bag options, including other belt bags – like the mini or the 2L.

Help the woman in your life stay organized with a 2024 day planner. Indigo offers a ton of different options if someone in your life prefers to physically write down appointments and meetings instead of using their smartphone. This Flowers and Ribbons 2024 Planner sells for $25.99.

Perfect to add a little style to your home! According to Saje, “Timeless design meets innovative technology” with the Aroma Lustre Ultrasonic Diffuser. It will give your space a warm glow while filling the area with the scent of essential oils. It sells for $83. If you’re not sure if this is the perfect gift, Saje also created a gift quiz to help you find the perfect present this holiday season.

If you know someone who lives in slippers over the colder months, why not get them an update? These Faux Suede Bootie Slippers from La Vie En Rose will make you feel like you are walking on a cloud. Get them for $24.99 in several different colours.

For someone who likes to pack a lunch for work or a hike, these Yeti lunch bags come in a bunch of different colours and are a colourful and stylish upgrade from an old paper bag. They sell for $100.

Keep your neck warm and cozy on those chilly winter days with the Canada Goose Puffer Scarf. The scarf is down-filled and “designed for lightweight warmth and comfort on the coldest days.” It’s made in Canada and sells for $295.

A classy and comfy addition to any outfit. These Coach Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves will help keep hands warm through the cooler months. They come in a few colours and sizes and are lined with Merino Wool. They sell for $115.

Ray-Bans are classic, and with so many styles, shapes, and colours – there is truly something for everyone. The State Street glasses are among our faves. They come in eight colours and sell for $251. You also can’t go wrong with a pair of the original Wayfarers, which sell for $237.

If you’ve never experienced the immense coziness of lounging in a robe, it’s time to try. The Arnet Robe from Tofino Towel Co. will let you lounge in “spa-like luxury in your own home.” It’s made with 100% Turkish terry cotton and is eco-friendly and fair trade. It comes in two colours and sells for $165.