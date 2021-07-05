New giant chessboard added to North Vancouver park

An immersive feature at a public park in the City of North Vancouver has received an upgrade.

Municipal crews have installed a new giant chess and checkerboard at Grand Boulevard Park near Grand Boulevard East and 14th Street East.

This is an overhaul of the longtime chessboard at the location.

The public is invited to brush up their chess skills, with all the pieces found inside a box next to the board. This box is open from 10 am to dusk.

The municipal government is also in the process of considering adding covered outdoor shelters to two city parks.

These simple structures will provide park users protection from the elements and offer a flexible space for a wide variety of activities such as picnics, exercise and art classes, celebrations, and cultural events.

The city has narrowed down possible shelter installation locations to four parks, including Heywood Park, Loutet Park, Ray Perrault Park, and Victoria Park West.