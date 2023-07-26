"Bullying much?" Georgia Straight called out by media personalities over awards

A local newspaper, the Georgia Straight, is being called out for bullying by a Vancouver news anchor and another media personality for the categories contained in its “Best of Vancouver” awards.

In a tweet, Global BC news anchor Chris Gailus said, “There is enough hatred and bullying online that no one needs this.”

The popular 6 pm news anchor is also asking for his name to be removed from consideration for the Best Local Media Personality category “until these categories go away.”

— Chris Gailus (@chrisgailus) July 26, 2023

Fiona Forbes, a former Shaw TV host and current producer for Global’s The Morning Show, also called out the publication and says she still hasn’t forgotten “the sting of you presenting me with ‘Best Face For Radio’ live on Breakfast Television back in the day.”

In a telephone interview, she told Daily Hive that years ago on Breakfast Television, they brought the Georgia Straight in since she was on the “Best Media Personality,” but on live TV they presented her with an award for “Best Face for Radio.’

“It was not necessary 20 years ago. I have never forgotten that as someone who’s judged on their appearance for their choice of careers,” she said.

Forbes says that when she saw the categories yesterday, she was triggered. “It’s tough enough to be in media. Why would someone else in the media choose to make fun of their peers? It’s like cheap schoolyard bullying as a publicity stunt. It’s not necessary at all.”

Hey Georgia Straight! The year is 2023 – do we really need a category for "Most Unlikable Media Personality"? Bullying much?

— FionaForbes (@FionaForbes) July 26, 2023

Forbes’ tweet garnered support from other media and the public, with one Twitter user calling on the Straight to “read the room.”

Another user, @Jo10030676, tweeted, “‘Best Face For Radio’??? Wow, Fiona, I can’t imagine how hurtful that was on live television. Women have to go through so much in their careers. I can’t imagine this ‘joke’ being played on a man.”

This is the 27th annual Best of Vancouver awards for the Georgia Straight and according to the website, the paper celebrates “everything great (and maybe not so great) about this city!”

Since the social media posts from Gailus and Forbes, the Georgia Straight has removed the categories that were called out and said that “The ‘most unlikeable’ categories were grandfathered in from previous years; that said, we completely agree that there’s enough hate in the world without us adding to it.”

— Georgia Straight (@georgiastraight) July 26, 2023

The Georgia Straight has told Daily Hive that the nominations come in from the public and they do not come up with the names for the categories. The publication declined an on-the-record interview with Daily Hive, instead referencing the social media post put out this morning.