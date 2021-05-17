Overnight closures of the George Massey Tunnel for the end of May

The provincial government is warning drivers of a full overnight closure of the George Massey Tunnel at the end of this month to allow for a test of new systems.

The crossing will be closed in both directions from 10 pm to 4 am on both Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.

This closure is necessary to allow for the testing of the tunnel’s new fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

Vehicle traffic on Highway 99 will be detoured to Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge, with signage set up in advance of exits to advise drivers of the tunnel closure.

The tunnel is being provided with $40 million in interim safety upgrades until a new replacement crossing is constructed, which is not expected until towards the end of this decade at the very earliest.

The interim safety upgrades address ventilation and electrical systems, and tunnel drainage to prevent ice build-up and water from pooling at tunnel entrances. New brighter LED lighting was installed earlier this year.