Gas prices have thankfully fallen over the past couple of months, and things could be much worse.

The price at the pump in Edmonton for tomorrow is set to remain at $1.289 per litre, compared to a spike set for Vancouver, rising to $2.189 per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

Remember earlier this summer when Alberta was the only spot where regular gas was below $1.90 per litre? Those were dark times indeed.

The lower prices could be short-lived, though. Albertans could soon see a rise in the price at the pumps at the end of the month, with a review scheduled regarding the collection of the fuel tax.

So, there you have it. Fill up in Edmonton, where we have the lowest price at the pump in Canada. Our wallets don’t mind that!