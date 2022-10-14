Gas prices may increase over the weekend for Metro Vancouver, but thanks to the massive drop in cost Thursday, drivers will still be able to fuel up for under $2 a litre.

Over the past few weeks, the fuel costs have caused stress for many drivers paying well over $2 a litre.

The region shattered North American gas price records several times recently.

The last record smashed was just last week when the gas stations charged $2.419 a litre.

However, not only did the price for regular fuel drop, but it also plummeted an astonishing 35-cent in less than 24 hours — resulting in $1.929 a litre.

This relief saved drivers that filled up Thursday instead of Wednesday around $15 to $20 for 50 litres.

What a ripped off!! ESSO has the price of 217.90/liter while the rest of the gas station is only 192.9/liter. Last night to today's price. #gasoline #Gas #Oil #Vancouver #Coquitlam pic.twitter.com/WaWNdcDrBT — Jhoveleen (@jhovdavid) October 13, 2022

The cost of gas dropped slightly in the region to about $1.899 on Friday.

So, if drivers need to fill up the tank, GasWizard predicts that the cost of fuel will increase by about six cents over the weekend.

Thanks to the drop in cost earlier in the week, this prediction still means the filling up a litre will remain under $2.

On Saturday, drivers can expect to pay about $1.959 a litre.

Earlier in the week, Paul Pasco with Kalibrate explained to Daily Hive that prices fell under $2 overnight Thursday thanks to refineries on the West Coast coming back up and increased demand.