A cultural and community hub with deep and diverse roots, East Vancouver has quickly become one of the most sought-after areas in the city. Finding a prime property in a hot new area can get a bit difficult — brand-new homes with immediate possession are even harder to come by.

But a unique opportunity has been set in motion by Bucci Developments, with move-in-ready units that are selling fast.

Located at 2550 Garden Drive, this community gives you all the vibes of a cozy neighbourhood while still connecting you to the bustling city.

Situated on a pretty tree-lined street, you’ll be smack dab in the middle of Vancouver’s most engaging neighbourhood shops, restaurants, and breweries. With The Skytrain a short walk in one direction and John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park a few steps in the other, you can be anywhere you want in under 30 minutes — including one of Vancouver’s few natural lakes.

Units at 2550 Garden Drive range from studios to three-bedroom condos with ample light, open-concept living, and beautiful outdoor spaces you won’t need to maintain.

These homes are rich in quality and nostalgia, which make them truly reflective of the community they join. Custom details are layered throughout and provide endless opportunities for homeowners to showcase their personal style.

Kitchens come with premium integrated appliance packages and contemporary walnut cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, giving you sophisticated, functional areas to prep and cook.

The bathrooms are refined, equipped with modern under-mount sinks, handmade ceramic tiles on the vanity wall and textured porcelain tile flooring, quartz countertops with an eased edge, and cove lighting that gives you beautifully diffused light.

Bucci included features that elevate 2550 Garden Drive to make it a true community. With a social lounge that features a kitchenette and dining area for private gatherings, a community garden, outdoor play areas for children, and a fifth-floor outdoor terrace, there’ll be plenty of opportunity to meet your neighbours outside of running into them at the Trout Lake farmer’s market.

Each home comes move-in ready, backed by over three generations of experience in Western Canada home-building, marked by the Bucci name. You’ll also have comprehensive two-, five-, and 10-year new home warranty protection for extra peace of mind.

With prices starting in the high $500,000s, what are you waiting for? Discover everything that makes 2550 Garden Drive one of the fastest-selling communities in East Vancouver by booking a tour today.