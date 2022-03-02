FVDED in the Park just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Surrey’s FVDED in the Park summer music festival is coming back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers revealed the lineup today before tickets go on sale this week.

This year’s headliners will be Illenium and Young Thug. They’ll be joined by other popular artists including Don Toliver, Saint Jhn, Slander, Troyboi, Yellow Claw, Internet Money, Whipped Cream, and Surf Mesa.

Organized by Blueprint Events, this year’s FVDED in the Park will happen on July 8 and 9 in Holland Park in Surrey.

“There’s a reason why FVDED in the Park has become one of the most popular music festivals in Western Canada, and why 50,000 fans flock to attend the two-day event each year,” Blueprint founder, Alvaro Prol, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to be back at Surrey’s Holland Park, with a top-tier lineup and an unbeatable festival experience that attendees will talk about for years to come.”

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale March 4 at 11 am Pacific Time.

Here’s the full lineup:

Illenium

Young Thug

Don Toliver

Gryffin (DJ Set)

SAINt JHN

Seven Lions

Slander

NAV

Yung Lean

070 Shake

Dom Dolla

John Summit

Sidepiece

$NOT

TroyBoi

Yellow Claw

A Hundred Drums

Baby Tate

Bijou

Dr. Fresch

Ekkstacy

Glass Petals

Habstrakt

Internet Money

kmoe

LP Giobbi

Manila Grey

Moore Kismet

Rossy

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

SSGKobe

Surf Mesa

Tails

Tre’Amani

VNSSA

Whipped Cream

Yung Kayo

Donna Crooner

Joseph L’Etranger

Miko So

No Thanks

Real Love

Rude Nala

Sam Steele

Sivz

Sophia Stel

Yurie