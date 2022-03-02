FVDED in the Park just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Surrey’s FVDED in the Park summer music festival is coming back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers revealed the lineup today before tickets go on sale this week.
This year’s headliners will be Illenium and Young Thug. They’ll be joined by other popular artists including Don Toliver, Saint Jhn, Slander, Troyboi, Yellow Claw, Internet Money, Whipped Cream, and Surf Mesa.
Organized by Blueprint Events, this year’s FVDED in the Park will happen on July 8 and 9 in Holland Park in Surrey.
“There’s a reason why FVDED in the Park has become one of the most popular music festivals in Western Canada, and why 50,000 fans flock to attend the two-day event each year,” Blueprint founder, Alvaro Prol, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to be back at Surrey’s Holland Park, with a top-tier lineup and an unbeatable festival experience that attendees will talk about for years to come.”
Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale March 4 at 11 am Pacific Time.
Here’s the full lineup:
Illenium
Young Thug
Don Toliver
Gryffin (DJ Set)
SAINt JHN
Seven Lions
Slander
NAV
Yung Lean
070 Shake
Dom Dolla
John Summit
Sidepiece
$NOT
TroyBoi
Yellow Claw
A Hundred Drums
Baby Tate
Bijou
Dr. Fresch
Ekkstacy
Glass Petals
Habstrakt
Internet Money
kmoe
LP Giobbi
Manila Grey
Moore Kismet
Rossy
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
SSGKobe
Surf Mesa
Tails
Tre’Amani
VNSSA
Whipped Cream
Yung Kayo
Donna Crooner
Joseph L’Etranger
Miko So
No Thanks
Real Love
Rude Nala
Sam Steele
Sivz
Sophia Stel
Yurie