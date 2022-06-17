VentureTechTransportationUrbanized

The internet is not down with these wild proposed circular trains of the future (VIDEOS)

Dahir Insaat/YouTube

Traffic in major urban areas will continue to be a problem for the foreseeable future until some inventor thinks outside of the box.

This viral concept is NOT the solution.

Twitter user @TheFigen shared a now-viral rendering of the proposed solution to traffic: giant circular trains that would coast over urban vehicular congestion.

The design is actually courtesy of Turkish engineering firm Dahir Insaat and Russian inventor Dahir Kurmanbievich Semenov. The futuristic plan was conceived in 2018 and proposes using a gyroscope vehicle to vault over traffic.

The “gyrotrains” concept dream up using massive disc-shaped buses that balance on narrow legs, cruising between traffic lanes. Designed with towering gyroscopes, the vehicles would maintain their balance while hovering over cars and pedestrians beneath them.

The train’s stilts are also adjustable and stabilized into the ground, allowing them to slip under overpasses. They are designed with solar panels to continue the tops of the disc to continually spin, mainlining its balance.

Near the end of the viral video, you can see the rendering’s proposed solution to accidents, with the gyrotrains comically skidding to a halt and releasing seemingly useless side cushions.

A solution to traffic needs to be realized. It’s just not this. In typical viral video fashion, the reactions have been thoroughly entertaining.

As of this writing, the video has already amassed over 13 million views.

An extended view of the wild design can be found below, in case any investors want to bring the gyrotrains to fruition.

