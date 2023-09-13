Discover the path to your future career at KPU's Open House this October

Mark Twain famously said,“Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

Whether you’re thinking about what you want to be “when you grow up”, or you’re contemplating a career change, the future is looking bright in BC.

Over the next ten years, there are expected to be well over a million job openings in BC. With nearly 80% of those opportunities requiring some form of post-secondary training, the first step to finding a job you love is getting the education you need.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) offers pathways to just about every career imaginable. With more than 140 programs in arts, business, design, health, science and horticulture, and trades and technology, KPU is uniquely poised to open doors to the future you envision for yourself.

If you want to brew beer and open your own microbrewery, forge horseshoes and fit them to horses’ hooves, or create special effects for video games, TV, and film, KPU has diploma and certificate programs that can get you there in just a year or two.

Perhaps you’re ready to commit to a four-year degree that will line you up to become a nurse, an accountant, a lawyer, an interior designer, or a teacher. Earning your degree from KPU is an undergraduate experience unlike any other in the region.

At KPU, no matter your program, you’ll never have more than 35 students in your class. This means you’ll get to know your instructors and your peers in close-knit classroom environments where your voice will be heard.

Hands-on, practical learning is KPU’s trademark. KPU students apply what they’ve learned in real-world situations that prepare them for the careers they want to pursue. Many KPU programs incorporate paid work experience, practicums, and cooperative education opportunities so that you graduate with industry experience. Some students even get hired from these work opportunities that are embedded into their programs.

With flexible scheduling options and courses offered online and in-person on five campuses across the lower mainland, KPU is accessible, student-centred, and welcoming of all learners.

Whether you’re in the home stretch of high school or a mid-career professional looking to change or enhance your current career, KPU has a program for you.

If you’ve been in the workforce for a long time, you may even be able to accelerate your studies at KPU by receiving credit for the work, training, and other experiences you’ve had outside the formal post-secondary education system. Through Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR), KPU can award credit for learning that is directly applicable to your program of study.

Not sure where to begin? Well, mark your calendars because KPU’s annual Open House is a must-attend event.

On Saturday, October 14, from 12 pm to 2 pm, the KPU Surrey campus is going to be buzzing with energy. Imagine stepping into a world of possibilities as you explore cutting-edge classrooms, mind-boggling labs, and cool study spaces. But that’s not all — you’ll be in the midst of lively conversations with advisors, amazing instructors, and fellow students who can share their experiences studying at KPU.

Community partners like Coca-Cola, BC Lions, Surrey Eagles, Nando’s Chicken, DJ BFad, and many more will be on hand to provide non-stop entertainment, mouthwatering refreshments, and games for guests of all ages to embrace the fun.

To register for the KPU Open House head to kpu.ca/openhouse. Just fill out the form and click submit! Registered Open House guests will receive a swag bag at check-in and are automatically entered to win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Apple AirPods, Skullcandy earbuds, a Coca-Cola swag pack, and even free tuition! Yes, you heard that right.

If you’re unable to attend the Open House, the friendly folks at KPU’s Future Students’ Office are always easy to reach and happy to help.

Your path to a successful future is calling, and it’s at KPU: Where thought meets action.