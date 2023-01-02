A fundraiser has been launched for a 37-year-old single mother for Langley, who tragically died in a crash last month.

Krystle Southwood leaves behind two children she was raising on her own, and their grandparents will now be taking care of them, according to a GoFundMe created in her memory.

The GoFundMe says Southwood “passed away suddenly” in the car accident.

“Krystle was an incredible woman with a vibrant personality who lived life to the fullest,” reads a portion of the blurb on the GoFundMe page.

Friends and loved ones have left messages of mourning and love for the Langley mother on her social media pages.

“I miss you so much,” read one comment.

Another said, “my heart is broken.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Southwood was a “dedicated mother” who worked tirelessly to provide the best for her kids. She was also a health care aid for Fraser Health, and “her passion for patient care was unmatched.”

Funds raised will go towards helping with funeral costs and helping the grandparents care for Southwood’s two children.

As of January 2, $4,100 has been raised towards a $10,000 goal.

Click here if you’d like to donate.