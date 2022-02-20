Frozen penis: Finnish skier suffers bizarre injury at Beijing Olympics

Whatever you’ve got going on with your day, you probably don’t have a frozen penis.

The same can’t be said for Finnish cross country skier Remi Lindholm, who finished in 28th place in Saturday’s 50 km mass start.

While still officially called the “50-kilometre mass start”, conditions for the event caused organizers to shorten the race by 22 km on the day of the race, while also delaying the start time by an hour due to strong winds.

Lindholm talked post-race about his unfortunate appendage freezing.

“The pain was unbearable,” Lindholm told Finnish outlet Iltalehti. “You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished. It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

Oddly, it’s not even the first time Lindholm dealt with a frozen penis injury, having had a similar experience at an event last year.

Lindholm appeared to recover quickly enough after going through the process of heating up his, well, body.

In the next 24 hours following the race, he posted on his Instagram story pictures and videos of both attending Finland’s historic men’s gold medal hockey win over ROC, while also taking in the closing ceremonies of the Games.

If you can’t leave with a medal, you might as well leave the Olympics with a few memories, even if there’s a bit of blood, sweat, and uh, pain involved.