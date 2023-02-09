Local tech collective heading to SXSW to showcase Vancouver's innovation to the world

A coalition of Vancouver business leaders, culture entrepreneurs, and community builders are headed to the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference next month to showcase the city’s tech innovation on the global stage.

Frontier Collective, the first organization to formally represent and promote the region’s fastest-growing tech industries, will host the SXSW Vancouver Takeover from March 10 to 14.

There will also be a Vancouver Day on Sunday, March 12 where SXSW attendees can meet local tech unicorns, government leaders, and global investors betting on the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Collective (@frontiercollectivebc)

You might also like: Vancouver City Council to create policies that encourage new tech hub spaces

BC video game studio SkyBox Labs acquired by major Chinese tech company NetEase

New Deloitte office stands tall in downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

“As a city, we’re finally changing our tune, with our chests puffed a little more. We’re embracing the new Vancouver and showing that we can be bold and proud to share our stories,” said Dan Burgar, CEO of Frontier Collective, in a release. “It’s nice that we have the mountains, ocean, balance, and lifestyle, but Frontier Collective believes that we can be known for much more ingenuity and creativity.

“We believe that Vancouver has the potential to lead the world in this new paradigm of technological revolution, especially in the areas of frontier technologies. Now it’s time that we embrace our regional and economic strengths like we never have before.”

The Takeover’s Vancouver Day at SXSW features a program of fireside panels with leading guests, keynotes and tech activations, and networking opportunities. Attendees will learn first-hand about Vancouver’s frontier technology ecosystem in areas like VR/AR, Metaverse, Web3, AI, Robotics, Ag-Tech and Retail Tech.

Speakers lined up for the SXSW Vancouver Takeover in Austin, Texas, include Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver; Cynthia Maller, head of 3D at Walmart; Rakesh Apte, innovation leader at Dell Technologies; Winston Choe, director of innovation at LG Nova; and more. Burgar is also an official SXSW featured speaker this year, discussing how to build a sustainable Metaverse economy.

“We’re seeing something exciting emerging in Vancouver — a renewed energy and optimism about the future,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement. “For Vancouver to realize its potential as a global hub for technology, innovation, and creativity, it’s important that we continue to support the initiatives that highlight our city.

“I applaud the work being done by the Frontier Collective to showcase Vancouver and our emerging technologies sector.”

The Vancouver Takeover is supported by the Province of BC and will feature Minister Brenda Bailey and BC’s Innovation Commissioner Gerri Sinclair. Partners involved also include YVR Airport, Destination Vancouver, Low Tide Properties, PCI Group, Trade and Invest BC, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation at BC Government, Redshift Collective, Innovate BC, Creative BC, Jaybird, Daily Hive, and McMillan.

SXSW is North America’s largest annual interactive art, music, and technology festival. This year’s event is held from March 10 to 19.

Karm Sumal, chairperson and co-founder of Daily Hive, is also a co-founder of Frontier Collective.