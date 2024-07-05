Pizza lovers, we’ve got good news for you! There’s only one thing that can make a delicious slice of pizza made from fresh ingredients taste better — and that’s the chance to win big while enjoying it!

Freshslice Pizza is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and to mark the occasion, it’s giving back to its loyal customers with a pretty delicious promotion.

Any time you visit stores between Monday, July 1 and Thursday, July 25, you’ll get to take part in Freshslice Pizza’s 25th Anniversary Scratch & Win promotion.

When you make a purchase, you’ll be given a Freshslice Scratch & Win card (while supplies last). Get scratching, and you could win a part of a whopping $2.5 million in prizing. You might win free pizza, cool merchandise, or Freshslice gift cards — who knows!

Freshslice Pizza was founded 25 years ago by Ray Russell, in Vancouver. In the years since, it has established itself as a leader in the quick-service restaurant industry and grown to become one of Canada’s most beloved pizza chains.

It’s known for its top-notch, quality ingredients, innovative menu offerings that satisfy every type of pizza-loving palette, and strong community engagement.

Feeling hungry? Head down to any Freshslice location to play the Scratch & Win Promo up until July 25 — and let’s make this anniversary a slice to remember!