French Open tennis player hits ball girl by accident and it cost her $30,000

An unfortunate incident at the French Open left a ball girl in tears and has cost a Japanese tennis player over $30,000.

During the third round of women’s doubles on Sunday, Miyu Kato swung at a ball in between points which struck a ball girl. While the incident was clearly unintentional, Kato was disqualified from the match and as a result, forfeited her prize money of €21,500 (more than C$30,000).

🎥 Here’s the moment when Miyu Kato was disqualified from #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/6A3cYZV1xb — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) June 5, 2023

When Miyu Kato sent a ball to the other side of the court, it struck a ballgirl. Kato/Sutjiati were defaulted and they lost all prize money and ranking points. But was it the right decision?#TheBreakTC | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9xL5zEohFO — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2023

Immediately after Kato struck the ball girl, opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo approached the chair umpire, trying to explain that the incident was accidental.

“Let me explain,” the chair ump told Bouzkova and Tormo. “She hit the ball, she did not do it on purpose. She didn’t get injured.”

However, Bouzkova and Tormo pushed back, making it clear they believed it was intentional, while also pointing out that the ball girl had suffered an injury.

“She didn’t do it on purpose? She’s crying,” they responded. “She’s crying. And she has blood.”

After noticing that the ball girl was shaken up, Kato went over to console her. Despite her remorse, she ended up being disqualified.

On Monday, Kato thanked those who supported her after the unfortunate moment.

“I want to thank everyone for your continued support,” Kato wrote in a message shared on Twitter. “I have received a worldwide outpouring of positive energy, and it has raised my spirits tremendously! Now I’m onto the mixed doubles semifinals, where I will use every bit of that positive energy to succeed!”

I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional.

As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support! — Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 (@miyukato1121) June 4, 2023

I want to thank everyone for your continued support. I have received a worldwide outpouring of positive energy, and it has raised my spirits tremendously!

Now I'm onto the mixed doubles semifinals, where I will use every bit of that positive energy to succeed! — Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 (@miyukato1121) June 5, 2023

Given that the incident was not done out of malice, many in the tennis community felt the punishment was far too severe. Former doubles world No. 1 Paul McNamee quickly voiced his support for Kato.

“Madam, you are acting with empathy and grace, but I believe you have nothing to apologize for,” McNamee said. “I am sad for your opportunity to advance further has been taken away.”

Horrible decision by Roland Garros officials. Miyu Kato should at the very least get her prize money and points returned; and that still won’t make it right. This is theft. https://t.co/ymEjBIg30R — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Canadian Vasek Pospisil wasn’t shy to give his opinion on the decision that was made.

“Horrible decision by Roland Garros officials,” Pospisil said. “Miyu Kato should at the very least get her prize money and points returned and that still won’t make it right. This is theft.”

Pospisil’s comments came shortly after the Professional Tennis Players Association voiced their displeasure with the way the matter was handled, calling it “unjustifiably disproportionate and unfair.”

You might also like: Badass Miami reporter pushes away fan while on air at Stanley Cup Final

The good news for Kato is that despite her disqualification, she is still able to compete in mixed doubles. The 28-year-old and her partner, Tim Peutz, were able to pick up a win on Monday to advance to the semi-final.

Aldila Sutjiadi, who was women’s doubles Kato’s partner, received both her prize money and points for reaching the third round. She has also advanced to the semi-finals in mixed doubles along with her partner, Matwe Middelokoop. The two groups will face off against one another on Thursday for a chance to advance to the Final.