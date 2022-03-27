The Jamaican men’s national team will get a chilly welcome to BMO Field on Sunday when they experience a taste of true Toronto winter weather.

Canada is aiming at their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup since 1986, needing just a single point against Jamaica via a draw to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar later this year.

Canada Soccer shared a photo of BMO Field a few hours prior to kickoff, with snow enveloping the pitch.

Weather in Toronto is expected to be at about -4 Celsius around the 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT kickoff.

Canada had a chance to clinch their spot in the 32-team World Cup field on Thursday against Costa Rica, but fell 1-0 for their first loss in the final qualifying round.

“Coming out of Costa Rica, it was the gut punch we needed to get back down to Earth, get your feet on the ground, let’s get this done,” Canada’s head coach John Herdman told reporters Saturday. “Let’s just get back to business.”

Still, Canada is in great position. A win Sunday would also guarantee Canada top spot in the eight-team group, which could have major implications for next Friday’s World Cup draw.

Meanwhile, Jamaica has won just once in their 12-game qualifying run, having beaten last-place Honduras back in October.

Canada closes out their World Cup qualifying campaign Wednesday night against Panama in Panama City, but all eyes are on Sunday at BMO Field for now.

“The whole country is playing, not only us,” Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio said. “There’s no Panama game, this is our last opportunity; that’s what we’re thinking of. You don’t think about second games, this is the only game.”