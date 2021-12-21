Freezing rain warning issued for Metro Vancouver starting this afternoon

A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin was issued just before 2 pm and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to Environment Canada, light freezing rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

“Areas along the water will be less susceptible to impacts as surface temperatures may remain slightly above freezing,” the bulletin reads. “However, inland locations and higher elevations may see a higher impact as surface temperatures remain below freezing, leaving a higher possibility of ice buildup on roads.”

Residents of Metro Vancouver should be cautious of icy and slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots. Drivers are asked to slow down while driving in slippery conditions, and there may be a “significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”