Good news, transit commuters, you can now read Daily Hive on many TransLink vehicles without worrying about your monthly data allowance, thanks to an expanded free WiFi program.

Powered by Rogers, all of TransLink’s RapidBus vehicles now have free WiFi installed, “available to anyone with a mobile device, systemwide on transit vehicles and at transit hubs.”

TransLink has been steadily rolling out WiFi to its fleet since October 2021 and now its vehicles are more connected to the world wide web than ever.

TransLink vehicles that have WiFi available include all five RapidBus routes “and some other articulated buses.”

Free WiFi is also available on most SeaBus vehicles, some SkyTrain cars, and at both SeaBus terminals, Edmonds and New West Station, Carvolth Exchange, and Langley Centre Exchange.

The work isn’t stopping, though, and soon more vehicles and hubs will be TransLinked with free WiFi.

Rogers and TransLink are prioritizing vehicles that carry the most passengers, like articulated buses and SkyTrain cars, at “no expense to TransLink.”

“As we come together with Shaw, Rogers is proud to work with TransLink to keep all passengers connected on their RapidBus rides for free, helping them to stay connected during their daily commute,” said Ron McKenzie, the chief technology and information officer with Rogers.

“Not only is RapidBus faster with fewer stops, now all customers can ride our premium bus service without having to spend money on data fees,” added TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

TransLink says that 24,000 unique devices use WiFi daily, and customers have used over 215,000 gigabytes of free data.