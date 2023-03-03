If you’re a diehard Starbucks lover, you’ve probably found yourself dreaming of being able to get a free Caramel Macchiato every day at least once in your life. Well, the good news is that dream could become a reality thanks to a new contest sponsored by Starbucks.

Until March 12, 2023, eligible TD Cardholders can enter for a chance to win Starbucks for a year — that’s right, you could be sipping on 365 days’ worth of Starbucks goodness.

To enter the contest, you’ll simply need to link your eligible TD Card and Starbucks® Rewards account (if you haven’t already) in My TD Rewards by March 12, 2023, and then fill out a contest entry form here.

The incredible prize will be given to 25 lucky winners in the form of 73,000 Stars to winner’s Starbucks Rewards account over the course of one year. The Stars will be credited in four allotments, giving winners some flexibility in redeeming Stars for Rewards. Stars must be used prior to standard expiration terms, and in accordance with other terms, in Starbucks® Rewards Terms and Conditions.

Starbucks Canada and TD are working together to revolutionize loyalty and rewards programs in Canada. Linking an eligible TD Card to your Starbucks Rewards account means you can start to earn up to 50% more Stars on eligible purposes at participating Starbucks locations when you pay with your linked eligible TD Card through the Starbucks app. To learn more, click here.

Once linked, select TD Credit Cards also provide eligible TD cardholders with the option to convert TD Rewards Points into Starbucks Stars to use toward free food or beverages at Starbucks.

For more information about the contest, click here.

How to Enter