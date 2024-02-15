8 FREE and fun things to do on Family Day weekend in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s shaping up to be a fun-filled Family Day this year in Vancouver, and with so many free events, you don’t have to break the bank to have a good time.

From wicked winter festivals to free admission at museums and historic sites, here are eight fantastic things to do on the first long weekend of 2024 that won’t cost a thing.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February 17, in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Create some crafts, explore the new exhibition created by local artists Hoda Mir and Shannon Pawliw, and treat yourself to a complimentary hot cocoa at the the hot chocolate station.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is celebrating Family Day by offering free admission on February 19. The event features family-friendly activities, a meet and greet with members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel, a storytime in the Children’s gallery, food trucks, and more.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum – 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Pay what you can

What: Lunar New Year celebrations continue at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, and you can celebrate the Year of the Dragon this weekend with their special promotion. Guests are invited to learn about the neighbourhood’s history, check out a handmade dragon head, participate in arts and crafts, and take a festive family photo.

When: February 17 to 19

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission for youth 17 and under, 50% off admission for adults. Purchase online

What: FSGV is hosting a Family Day event at VPL’s Central Library to help local families learn about the helpful financial services and resources that are available for the community. The free event will feature financial coaches, resource workers, and family counsellors on-site, offering guidance and answering your questions. There will also be activities for all ages to enjoy.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Central Library Promenade – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Admission to the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day, and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its history galleries and feature exhibitions.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam)-born and raised Coast Salish artist Jody Sparrow is also hosting a drop-in paddle-making demo and discussion. Discover what inspires the acclaimed artist in MOV’s Community Gallery between 11 am and 4 pm.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating Family Day with an all-ages South Asian cultural celebration. Join the interactive dance workshop led by Bollywood dancer Karima Essa, help create a community mural that features the artwork of South Asian artist Jag Nagra, and go for a ride on the historical carousel.

Due to construction on the village grounds, only the Carousel Pavillion building and the surrounding plaza will be open on Family Day.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free, though carousel rides are $2.52 plus tax

What: Britannia Shipyards in Steveston Village invites you to discover Richmond’s multicultural boatbuilding and fishing heritage this Family Day weekend. There will be a scavenger hunt and Lunar New Year festivities for all ages, an activity booklet for guests ages 6 to 12, and more to experience at the National Historic Site.

When: February 16 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Free

With files from Allison Stephen