$1.8M Fraser Valley home is a slice of Spain in Chilliwack

|
Oct 17 2023, 5:47 pm
A home that’s a slice of Spain in Chilliwack? That’s what a $1,799,999 property in the Fraser Valley offers: gorgeous views, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and unparalleled architecture on this side of the globe.

Located at 9947 Bluestone Place, the property was listed in mid-October.

Built in 1993, the hidden gem of a home is tucked away in the corner of a residential cul-de-sac and is very unassuming at first glance.

fraser valley home

Google Maps

However, you forget you’re in Chilliwack once you get up close.

fraser valley home

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

Aside from the price, nothing on the home’s interior or exterior resembles anything else in BC.

chilliwack home spain

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

Featuring 3,887 sq ft, this sizeable home, a Spanish colonial rancher “with an artistic flair,” has a unique aesthetic and is cheaper than the average detached Vancouver home.

chilliwack home spain

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

The way the home has been staged transports you to another world and shows off the aesthetic potential if you are into the Spanish vibes.

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

The yard is fenced in and landscaped with a courtyard and cascading fountain.

The designer kitchen is also something to behold.

chilliwack home spain

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

The kitchen features copper sinks, a 14-foot island with a cocktail area and a built-in coffee system.

chilliwack home spain

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

A sunken hot tub awaits on the main patio, along with a fireplace, perfect for the cooler months ahead.

chilliwack home spain

Kellee Romaine/HomeLife Advantage Realty Ltd

“This home will inspire you,” reads the listing from Kellee Romaine and HomeLife Advantage Realty.

Do you agree? Does this home in Chilliwack that looks more like you’re in Spain inspire you?

Let us know in the comments.

