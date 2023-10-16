One of the most anticipated master-planned communities in Burquitlam is redefining the skyline with expansive amenities and connectivity — and it’s perfect for all buyers.

Get acquainted with Burquitlam Park District, a new transit-oriented community with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences soaring 40 storeys high, located at the corner of Como Lake Avenue and Clarke Road.

Starting with prices in the mid $400s and a 15% deposit, this new project has a wealth of investment potential, with rental demand coming from SFU students and working professionals alike.

As a master-planned community, Burquitlam Park District will consist of three high-rise towers that offer unparalleled and convenient living thanks to its thoughtful design, including awesome amenities, a state-of-the-art gym, coworking space, a party room, and much more.

To get prospective buyers excited — whether you’re a growing family, retiree, or property investor — let’s take a look at this innovative development coming to Burquitlam.

Open-concept homes

Airy, open-concept homes are one of the most sought-after layouts for modern living, bringing families together to share space and relax in a connected environment.

Burquitlam Park District has committed to an open-layout design, giving each kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom a contemporary finish with a seamless flow. To give buyers even more design choices, every home can be selected in a light or dark colour scheme.

Crafted by BAM Interior Design, each home is inspired by the tones and textures of the West Coast, featuring tall nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer units, and heating and cooling systems for your comfort year-round.

Two- and three-bedroom units feature luxurious kitchen details, such as wall-oven units, burner gas cooktops, quartz stone counters, European-inspired porcelain tile backsplash, and more. Plus, the roomy bathrooms are finished with Moen faucets and dual-flush toilets.

Exciting amenities

With 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a golf simulator, karaoke lounge, and private park space, Burquitlam Park District is designed to make your daily routine rewarding and effortless.

Want to unwind and level up your well-being? Hit the yoga space for some peace, then relax in the sauna and steam room to round out your experience. Or, recharge and work on your swing in the golf simulator room. Entertaining? No need to leave — just take your crew to the games or party room and play some billiards while you hang out.

No matter your lifestyle, Burquitlam Park District’s impressive amenities offer something for everyone just a short elevator ride away.

Convenience right outside your door

It’s not just the amenities that are drawing the attention of investors. Burquitlam Park District has kept accessible transportation choices, open spaces, and public amenities top-of-mind for an easygoing and trendy lifestyle.

Keeping you connected between two major cities is an easy feat thanks to the Evergreen Extension right outside your door, plus nearby access to Highway One and Barnett Highway will bring you to Metrotown and Downtown Vancouver in under 30 minutes. Residents are also adjacent to the Burquitlam SkyTrain station for seamless trips between Coquitlam and Burnaby.

For occasions when you want to stay close to home, you’ll have a ton of culinary, entertainment, and shopping spots to try out including delicious cafes and Korean barbecue options, malls, markets, and boutiques.

Keeping convenience at the forefront, Burquitlam Park District offers residents a lively community with a bevy of shops, retailers, bistros and amenities at your doorstep including daycare options, the Bettie Allard YMCA, grocery stores, and healthcare venues.

Don’t forget nearly immediate access to natural recreational sites such as Mountain View Park and Como Lake Park. You’ll also be able to explore conservation areas and cycling paths with direct access between Lea and Como Lake Avenue.

It’s a perfect community for investment and renters since it’s just five minutes from Simon Fraser University and steps away from extensive transit routes — ideal for students and young professionals.

Backed by reputable developer Intergulf Development Group with over 40 years of experience, Burquitlam Park District is your chance to own in the growing city centre of Burquitlam — with some of the best value available in Metro Vancouver.

To stay up-to-date on Burquitlam Park District and learn more about the project and important dates, visit the Burquitlam Park District website to register for updates.