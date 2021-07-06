Fraser Valley Bandits to become first pro team in BC to welcome back fans

The Fraser Valley Bandits are set to become BC’s first pro team to host fans in their stands since last March’s coronavirus outbreak.

On July 14, the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) Bandits will be allowing fans for their home game against the Guelph Nighthawks at the Abbotsford Centre.

Fans will also be allowed at games against the Edmonton Stingers on July 25 and July 27.

As part of Step 3 of BC’s restart plan, 50% capacity is allowed at indoor sporting events, meaning about 3,500 fans would be allowed to attend.

“It is an honour to welcome fans back to our stands for the final three home games of our regular season,” said Bandits vice president Dylan Kular. “It has been an electric start to our campaign, and we can’t wait to invite fans back to Abbotsford Centre for a riveting entertainment experience and to witness the culture that we are building here in the Fraser Valley.”

The Fraser Valley Bandits are currently first in the CEBL with a 4-0 record and fell to the Stingers in last year’s championship game.

There was international basketball action in BC earlier this month at 10% capacity, with the men’s Olympic qualifying tournament taking place in Victoria.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome fans back to our stands for what will be an exciting game day,” said Rick Comeau, general manager at Abbotsford Centre. “Thanks to a spacious seating bowl and configuration, fans will be able to sit comfortably and enjoy all of the game day amenities that they have come to expect from a world-class entertainment venue.”

Tickets for the games are available to purchase at the Bandits’ website, starting at $20.