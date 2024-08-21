Fraser River Lodge in the Fraser Valley is now owned by the Cheam First Nation as a strategic acquisition for economic development.

The First Nation announced on Tuesday it has finalized the purchase of the 20-acre property that is home to the eco-tourism business at 7984 McDonald Road in Agassiz, located on the Fraser River waterfront within the provincial government’s protected Agricultural Land Reserve.

In a deal worth $18.1 million, this 2004-built property was acquired from the family who founded the small business.

Due to its protected agricultural uses, BC Assessment’s assessed value for the property is $2.5 million, including $1.9 million for the buildings and $600,000 for the land.

“We want to find ways to protect our land and environment and to help it heal so that future generations of our people, all British Columbians and Canadians can have a sustainable future in this beautiful land. We see tourism and the other initiatives that we are undertaking as a way to facilitate this,” said Cheam First Nation Chief Darwin Douglas in a statement.

“The negotiation to acquire the Fraser River Lodge was done between Cheam and our longstanding neighbour, the previous owner, with the utmost integrity and we are forever grateful to him and his family for building this amazing business and working with us to transition the land and business into our hands to help support our people’s future. We look forward to collaborating with the existing team at Fraser River Lodge to ensure a smooth transition while integrating into the long-term vision. This is what true reconciliation looks like, people working together.”

The property is located near the First Nation’s reserve and Cheam Fishing Village and Campground.

Additionally, the First Nation recently acquired two parcels of farmland on the north side of the river, adjacent to their reserve lands. These parcels will be utilized as part of their ecosystem-based farming initiative.

The First Nation emphasizes that these various acquisitions were accomplished without any financial support from the provincial and federal governments or outside funding, with the First Nation instead relying on their own revenues and banking partners.

Their two reserves have a combined total land area of just over 1,000 acres — equivalent to the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver.

The family that founded Fraser River Lodge initially started their business on a smaller property in Chilliwack in 1999. They relocated to the current Agassiz location after outgrowing their original site.

The current Agassiz location of Fraser River Lodge features log buildings with 18 luxurious guest rooms and suites in a range of configurations, and is a popular venue for events, including many weddings.

It also offers outdoor recreation and eco-tourism opportunities, including river boat tours and sturgeon and salmon fishing. As well, the property boasts panoramic views of Mount Cheam and the Fraser Valley.

Cheam First Nation is also a co-owner and partner of the proposed Cascade Skyline sightseeing gondola attraction, which would take visitors to an elevation of 1,200 metres up a mountain in the Fraser Valley. The gondola’s base terminal would replace Bridal Falls Golf Club, located immediately adjacent to the interchange for the Trans-Canada Highway and Aggasiz-Rosedale Highway.

The First Nation notes that they have asked the provincial government to expedite the “long-delayed project ASAP,” which represents an investment of $70 million. Similar to the Sea to Sky Gondola, this is expected to become a major tourism attraction for the Fraser Valley.