Canada-born actor Franchesca Wong has apologized after facing backlash for darkening her skin to portray a Filipina in a Hong Kong drama series.

Wong, who was born in Calgary and raised in both Canada and Hong Kong, appeared in the 7th chapter, “Jei Jei,” of drama series Barrack O’Karma 1968 with her skin visibly darker.

After posting a promotional image for the episode on her Instagram account on April 11, the actor received criticism for her role as a Filipina domestic worker.

One Instagram user commented “GURLL it’s 2022 and you agreed to do a brown face?????” while another said “How are some people so blind to blatant racism lmao. Really disappointing.”

Others chimed in about the importance of authentic representation, saying things like “Please choose roles that support and represent with authenticity. Break the bias. Speak up! Edúcate and become a thinking actor.”

“You must have been desperate to actually accept a role like this,” wrote another Instagram user. “This is textbook racism and shouldn’t even be allowed to exist in this time and age. Shame on you and shame on TVB for writing up such an appalling script. We deserve better representation. We work too hard in a system that’s built to make us fail be ridiculed in such a manner. I hope you know what you’ve done.”

Some were just as against Wong’s portrayal of the role but much less wordy, chiming in “um no ?” and “Girl this is very messed up.”

On April 19, Wong took to Instagram to respond to the feedback and apologize for her part in the episode.

The actor said that she has taken some time to process her emotions, reflect, speak to members of the community, and listen to the many voices that have reached out to her.

“I sincerely apologize to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the 7th chapter “Jei Jei” of the Barrack O’Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it,” Wong wrote. “I have learned through this incident that professionally trying my best to analyze, interpret and act a given role to fulfill the story line is only part of the job.”

Wong added that she had no intention of disrespecting or racially discriminating against any ethnic group, and asks the public to “please forgive me for getting it wrong.”

“It has been a challenging experience to be at the centre of a lesson that art reflects deeply entrenches social attitudes,” Wong continued. “I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt.”

She also noted the importance of open sharing and how, if handled well, it can “surely only be good in raising awareness of issues that need to be discussed.”

Wong said that she is more committed than ever to use her acting for the good of the community.