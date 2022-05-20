If, like us, you’re always curious about the newest additions to our city’s development scene, then you’re going to want to take a peek inside this stunning new Vancouver development.

Cue Frame, one of the first new concrete building complexes along Vancouver’s Kingsway in the new Norquay Village Community plan — a project that will bring in not only more housing but also new plazas, park upgrades, and retail to the surrounding neighbourhood.

With its desirable up-and-coming location, convenient positioning to the SkyTrain, spectacular views of downtown Vancouver and Metrotown, and stunning interiors, we’re itching to take a look around this new community.

A new landmark in Vancouver’s up-and-coming urban centre

Frame is comprised of two distinct towers that offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. And while the building itself is undeniably gorgeous, it’s undoubtedly this development’s access to rapid transit, parks, and amazing restaurants — while being one of the first of several new developments within the area — that makes it such a compelling project.

The development is also minutes away from everything one could need including only a short 10-minute walk from the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station and a 10-minute drive to downtown Vancouver, Metrotown, Oakridge, and Highway 1. In the mood for a bike ride? Only a short distance away is the popular Trout Lake.

Nearby are popular Vancouver restaurants such as Do Chay, Sushi By Yuji, Xing Fu Tang, and House of Dosa — and if you’re one to shop, Metrotown is just down the road.

And Frame is arriving in the neighbourhood at a time when Vancouver’s housing needs are top of mind. As part of the Norquay Village Neighbourhood Plan, the addition of Frame along with further development to come to the area nearby 29th Ave and the Nanaimo SkyTrain Stations in the future will further add to the growth of the neighbourhood.

Elevated amenities

Two rooftop patios (one a private green space with recreation areas, and one a mountain view dining terrace with string lights and barbeques), a cardio and strength studio, and an indoor and outdoor entertainment lounge are all competitive perks to living at Frame.

The two towers also each offer their own distinct lobbies, a dedicated parcel system with smart lockers in the lobby to accept deliveries, EV charging stalls, and retail spaces at street level.

Contemporary interiors with wicked views

As for inside the homes, warm and contemporary interiors make the spaces cozy and inviting. Buyers have a choice between two colour schemes, Light and Dark, and views from downtown to Metrotown are your new everyday luxury.

In the kitchen, chic matte black faucets and hardware give subtle accents to the space, while porcelain tile flooring highlights the tub and frameless glass showers in the bathroom.

Frame’s first phase is already nearly 75% sold, with new homes now available for purchase. The development’s grand opening month promotion is currently running, offering no strata fees for two years for buyers — more can be learned about the promotion by contacting Frame through their website.

To learn more about Frame, head to liveatframe.com. To take a look around for yourself, visit the development’s presentation centre located at 2751 Kingsway, Vancouver, which is open Saturday through Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm.