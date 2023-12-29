SportsBaseballSports mediaBlue JaysCanada

Fox News said Frank Thomas died but he's alive and roasting them on social media

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Dec 29 2023, 11:56 pm
Fox News said Frank Thomas died but he's alive and roasting them on social media
Well, this is embarrassing for Fox News.

During a year-end in-memoriam segment earlier today, the American conservative news channel incorrectly said that Hall-of-Fame baseball player Frank Thomas had died. The network played a highlight of “The Big Hurt” smashing a home run during his time with the Chicago White Sox in the 1990s, before showing his Hall of Fame induction speech from 2014.

“Frank Thomas, 1968-2023” flashed on the screen.

Just one problem: Frank Thomas isn’t dead.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas later issued a correction.

“He is very much alive, we apologize,” she said.

It seems the network confused the 55-year-old former MLB star with another former pro baseball player, also named Frank Thomas. The Frank Thomas who died was 93 years old at his time of passing earlier this year. He last played in 1966.

The Frank Thomas that Fox News showed retired in 2008, following a 19-year career with the White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. Making matters worse, Thomas has worked for Fox as a broadcaster for nearly a decade. He parted ways with the company earlier this year.

Thankfully, he is indeed alive and proved it by roasting Fox News on social media.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m very sorry my ex-employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” said Thomas.

“Yes, I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also.”

Thomas worked for Fox Sports from 2014 to 2023. He joined Apple TV+’s broadcasts in June.

