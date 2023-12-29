Well, this is embarrassing for Fox News.

During a year-end in-memoriam segment earlier today, the American conservative news channel incorrectly said that Hall-of-Fame baseball player Frank Thomas had died. The network played a highlight of “The Big Hurt” smashing a home run during his time with the Chicago White Sox in the 1990s, before showing his Hall of Fame induction speech from 2014.

“Frank Thomas, 1968-2023” flashed on the screen.

Just one problem: Frank Thomas isn’t dead.

legendary correction here from Fox News 😆 pic.twitter.com/9mlhaa5t39 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2023

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas later issued a correction.

“He is very much alive, we apologize,” she said.

It seems the network confused the 55-year-old former MLB star with another former pro baseball player, also named Frank Thomas. The Frank Thomas who died was 93 years old at his time of passing earlier this year. He last played in 1966.

Fox News just put Frank Thomas in the in memoriam section of celebrities that passed away in 2023. Problem is he didn’t pass away. They must’ve meant Frank Thomas of the Pirates who passed at 93 years old in January of 2023. Huge blunder to air on live TV. @FoxNews @TheBigHurt_35 pic.twitter.com/sAEnVVFkRn — AidanElgrably (@TipsyDiz) December 29, 2023

The Frank Thomas that Fox News showed retired in 2008, following a 19-year career with the White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. Making matters worse, Thomas has worked for Fox as a broadcaster for nearly a decade. He parted ways with the company earlier this year.

You might also like: Baby of Blue Jays pitcher home after 166 days in hospital

Thankfully, he is indeed alive and proved it by roasting Fox News on social media.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m very sorry my ex-employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” said Thomas.

“Yes, I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also.”

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

Thomas worked for Fox Sports from 2014 to 2023. He joined Apple TV+’s broadcasts in June.