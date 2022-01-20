Four people hospitalized after three stabbings in the Downtown Eastside

Vancouver Police are investigating a string of stabbings in the Downtown Eastside that led to four people being hospitalized.

According to the VPD, the stabbings were among nine different violent incidents on Wednesday.

“We’re troubled by this level of violence, and we’re concerned it could escalate,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.



“We’re reviewing evidence to determine if any of these incidents are connected.”



The first stabbing took place on Wednesday morning after 4:30 am. The incident involved a 29-year-old man who stumbled into a convenience store near Main and East Hastings. He was bleeding from a large laceration on his face.

Officers and paramedics responded, and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just hours later, at around 1:30 pm, VPD responded to a fight in the same area near Main and Hastings Streets. Officers found one man suffering from a wound to his face and another who had head and torso injuries.

Police are looking to identify a 5’8″ Indigenous man who was seen running north on Columbia Street. According to the VPD, he was wearing a grey and white hooded sweater, dark-coloured pants, and a black baseball cap.

Later on Wednesday, at 6 pm on, officers were called to an apartment near East Cordova and Columbia streets. Police responded after a social media post from a man saying he was bleeding to death from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

“All three investigations are still in the very early stages. The motives for these violent attacks are unknown at this time,” said Visintin.

“No arrests have been made, and we’re asking anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2541.