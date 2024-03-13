FortisBC launches $50M pilot aiming to reduce energy use in older homes

With one pilot program, FortisBC is aiming to lower emissions and reduce energy costs for customers in older homes and multi-family housing units.

The natural gas distribution company has launched a $50 million pilot project that, it says, would mark a crucial step in meeting BC’s climate action targets.

FortisBC said 20 single-family homes and four apartment buildings are participating in the “deep energy retrofit pilot,” a whole-home upgrade that aims to reduce energy use by half or more. Improvements will be made to the building’s outer shell to prevent heat loss and reduce heating demand. The homes will also have upgrades to their space heating, domestic hot water, and ventilation systems “to be as energy efficient as possible.”

“Determining the most effective path to greatly lower energy use in older homes is a critical way we can help lower emissions while helping customers save money on energy costs,” Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development with FortisBC, said.

Older homes and apartment buildings make it challenging for the province to achieve its climate action targets since many were built before energy efficiency was incorporated into the National Energy Code for Buildings in 1997.

“With many expected to remain in active use by 2050, they will need to undergo a deep energy retrofit to achieve these targets,” FortisBC said.

FortisBC added that it is planning to invest nearly $700 million in energy-saving programs over the next four years. The information it gets from the new pilot will help specify the most effective, affordable ways to lower energy use in existing buildings and will help inform future incentive programs.

“FortisBC and its industry partners plan to use the findings to determine what to replicate in similar buildings and set benchmarks for future upgrade projects, policy decisions and incentive programs,” the company wrote in a statement.