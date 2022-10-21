Former Vancouver Whitecaps player Masato Kudo dead at 32

Sad news out of Japan, as former Vancouver Whitecaps forward Masato Kudo has died. He was only 32 years old.

Kudo underwent brain surgery earlier this week and had been in intensive care.

The Tokyo-born pro soccer player spent one season with the Whitecaps in 2016. After leaving Vancouver, he went on to play back in Japan for Sanfrecce Hiroshima (2017-2020) and Renofa Yamaguchi FC (2019-2020), before a stint in Australia with Brisbane Roar (2020-2021).

Kudo was first selected for the Japanese national team at age 23, scoring two goals for his country in four appearances.

Kudo’s current club team, Tegevajaro Miyazaki, shared the news of his passing.

“Kudo was a very successful player who had been active in J1 and had been selected for Japan’s national team. Despite this, he had no arrogance, and had a wonderful attitude of caring not only for himself but also for his teammates, the club, and the supporters,” said Tegevajaro Miyazaki president Keita Nimura, translated from Japanese on the team’s website.

“He was the very embodiment of the club slogan, ‘Sincerity.'”

