Former Canucks goalie Cory Schneider joins NHL Network as analyst

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Cory Schneider is taking on a new challenge in the hockey world.

The recently retired goalie is joining the on-air team at NHL Network as an analyst. While he has already made a few appearances as a guest, this move makes his transition into the media world official.

“I am thrilled to be joining the NHL Network team,” said Schneider in a press release published today. “I have watched many hours of their programming over my playing career and am excited to be joining the many talented members that work here.”

Schneider announced his retirement in September of this year after a long hockey career. While in the NHL, he played for the Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders. He was involved in the draft trade for the selection that the Canucks used to pick Bo Horvat in 2013.

Some of the goalie’s best seasons came when he was in Vancouver during the early 2010s. He even admitted as much when he hung up the skates.

“Vancouver was the high point for me,” Schneider told The Salem News when he announced his retirement. “They drafted me, and the organization had great people, I had great teammates, and we came within one game of bringing the city its first Stanley Cup.”

The 37-year-old played a total of 98 regular season games for the Canucks during some of the franchise’s most successful years to date. He shared the William M. Jennings Award with Roberto Luongo for allowing the fewest goals against in 2010-11.

Schneider joins a number of former players who are making the move to media after their playing days. One of the most successful transitions has been former Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, who gave some advice to those making the switch to media in a recent interview with CBC’s The National the other day.