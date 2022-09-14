After sharing the ice with many of his Vancouver Canucks teammates from last season in Burnaby this month, Alex Chiasson is Arizona-bound.

The 31-year-old winger has signed a professional tryout contract with the Arizona Coyotes, according to a report from CapFriendly.

Arizona #Coyotes have signed UFA forward Alex Chiasson to a Professional Tryout (PTO). Chiasson played for the Canucks last season.https://t.co/4enJBMnM5c — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 14, 2022

Chiasson earned a spot on the Canucks out of training camp last year, off a PTO. The power-play specialist finished 10th on the Canucks in scoring, with 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 67 games, playing primarily on the fourth line while at even strength.

If he sticks with the Coyotes, Chiasson will join Troy Stecher and Zack Kassian as former Canucks to land in Arizona this summer. The Coyotes have not re-signed the trio of Canucks cap dumps they acquired one year ago, as Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, and Antoine Roussel are all currently without an NHL team.

Training camp begins in Whistler in nine days for the Canucks. The team’s prospects are headed to Penticton this week for the start of the Young Stars Classic on Friday.