Willie Mitchell's Instagram goes dark amid "highly inappropriate behaviour" at resort co-owned by ex Canuck

A resort co-owned by former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell has acknowledged that “highly inappropriate behaviour” occurred recently at its annual fishing event.

“We were extremely upset to hear about highly inappropriate behaviour connected to one of our annual events,” reads a statement posted to Tofino Resort and Marina’s website. “Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected.”

In response, the resort says it has brought in an interim manager as it takes steps to “ensure the absolute safety and wellbeing” of its team.

Mitchell bought the resort in 2016, along with another former Canucks defenceman, Dan Hamhuis, and developer Andrew Purdy.

The resort’s annual Race for the Blue fishing event was scheduled to begin this past weekend.

Details about what actually happened at the event are still unclear. BC RCMP did not have more information to share when asked by Daily Hive.

Mitchell, who is also the president of the resort, appears to have pulled down his personal Instagram account.

One of the resort’s restaurants, 1909 Kitchen + Bar, has announced it will be temporarily closed until Sunday morning. All scheduled shows for the rest of the week have also been cancelled.

The 45-year-old former pro hockey player’s love for fishing is well documented, and the Race for the Blue event was one he was clearly heavily involved in.

“Five years in and we’re not just a [Canadian] Bluewater event anymore, we have grabbed international attention with vessels coming from the [United States] and participants from as far as [Australia],” Mitchell said on his official Facebook page on Thursday, prior to the start of the fishing event.

“Building an offshore Bluewater fishing community in [Canada] which is now the fastest growing fishing sector and is [here] to stay. What will we see next?”

A native of Port McNeill, BC, Mitchell was a fan favourite during his four seasons with the Canucks, from 2006 to 2010.

More to come…