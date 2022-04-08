7 drool-worthy foods to try at this year’s Planted Expo

Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year is returning to Vancouver this season: Planted Expo.

If you’re as excited as we are, you can add Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 to your calendar right now. This highly anticipated, two-day expo is set to feature over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle brands — all under one roof.

Attendees can also hear from inspiring and influential experts from around the world during the speaker portion of the expo, from Cambodian-Canadian chef Chanthy Yen to ex-professional basketball player and streetball legend Joel Haywood, climate scientist Nicholas Carter to Vegan Women Summit founder Jennifer Stojkovic, among many others.

The beautiful thing about Planted Expo is that it offers something for everyone — vegan or not. If you’re interested in nutrition, health, environmentalism, or simply supporting local businesses in the food sector, you won’t want to miss it. But not only that, there will be tons of delicious foods to try — including these items already on our list.

If mouthwatering eats like plant-based hot dogs with a subtle spice and tacos filled with AAA-grade ground bean sound like your jam, make sure to stop by The Very Good Butchers’ stand at Planted Expo. This BC business is a sponsor of the expo that believes in butchering beans to make nutritious, great-tasting foods that are better for people, animals, and the planet.

Is there ever a wrong time to indulge in a frozen treat? We think not. Snö Dairy Free, a sponsor of the expo, will be on-site offering a taste of its creamy, oat-based delights that are free from dairy, gluten, and palm oil. All Snö desserts, including the incredibly flavoursome salted caramel option, are made here in Canada and require no compromise — just satisfaction.

Another sponsor of the expo, Plant Veda, is a plant-based dairy company headquartered in Vancouver. Its cashew-based probiotic yogurt drink, Lassi, is a real delicacy. This wholesome beverage contains a blend of 10 billion probiotics, and it can be poured over cereal, enjoyed straight, or mixed in smoothies. Try it this June to see why it lives up to the hype.

Have you heard of BC-based TMRW Foods yet? Let us introduce you to the local business reimagining plant-based protein to create scrumptious, nourishing foods that are more sustainable to produce and offer variety to shake up your mealtimes. This sponsor of Planted Expo will be serving up its gourmet vegan bratwurst sausages cooked to perfection for you to try.

The Kula Foods vendor stall is a can’t miss for rich-in-flavour, nutritiously delightful, Afrocentric plant-based foods. This vegan food company makes all of its products in Vancouver with love. At the upcoming expo, look out for the brand’s signature red lentil Sukuma Stew and taste the goodness of this nourishing, soy-free meal boasting fragrant spices and fan-favourite veggies.

Did you know plant-based seafood exists? It does — and BC’s Save da Sea is leading the way as a producer of this innovative fare. At Planted Expo, try the food brand’s sublime plant-based smoked salmon made from just nine ingredients — with carrot being one of them. All Save da Sea products are crafted to mimic the texture and taste of seafood by using wholesome ingredients.

Whether you make a stop at the What the Flour stall before or after all of the above-mentioned treats is totally up to you, but it’s certainly worth leaving room for a muffin (or two) — baked using the brand’s pumpkin muffin mix. Free from gluten, peanuts, and rice, these small snacks will keep you fuelled and feeling good to explore everything else the expo has to offer, including vegan, botanical-infused beauty elixirs by Loa Skin.

Tickets for Planted Expo are on sale now, costing $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and kids can attend for free. To avoid missing any of the action, you can add your second-day ticket for just $5. When you order yours here, use the code DAILYHIVE to get 10% off your ticket purchase.

For more information ahead of this year’s Planted Expo and to sign up for the event newsletter, visit plantedlife.com/vancouver.

When: Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: $20 for adults/$15 for youth and seniors/free for kids — Tickets available via showpass.com