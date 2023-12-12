“Unfortunate to see food go to waste”: Pile of oranges dumped in North Vancouver

Mountains of oranges seen dumped at the North Shore Recycling and Waste Centre have stirred conversations about food waste in Metro Vancouver.

General Manager of Solid Waste Services at Metro Vancouver Paul Henderson released a statement regarding the waste of the fruits.

“Metro Vancouver is aware of unusually large quantities of fruit being dropped off as source-separated organic waste at the North Shore Recycling and Waste Centre. While it’s unfortunate to see food go to waste, there are no rules against accepting edible items,” the statement reads.

Many people online condemned the waste. One user noted how many people struggling with food security in Metro Vancouver would happily eat the oranges.

Very sad & wrong. So many struggling people who would love to eat these oranges & all foods that are thrown away. We have to develop a system so this food will not end up in landfills. — DebbieforMJ (@ChelseaBeach) December 12, 2023

Amid the outrage at the wasted fruits, Henderson went on in the statement to say that minimizing avoidable waste is a priority for Metro Vancouver moving forward.

“Diverting avoidable food waste is a priority for Metro Vancouver, and those efforts are supported through organizations such as Food Mesh and the Love Food Hate Waste campaign under the National Zero Waste Council,” the statement continued.

“Staff from the Solid Waste Services team are actively working on contacting the company responsible for the orange loads in hopes of connecting them with food recovery resources.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the distributor of the fruits for more information but did not hear back in time for publishing.

The efforts to minimize food waste were echoed by Sheila Malcolmson, minister of social development and poverty reduction. In an email statement to Daily Hive, Malcolmson said that the government of BC has allocated additional funding to improving food security.

“We all want people to have access to nutritious, healthy food. That’s why we funded $14 million to community groups intercepting and redistributing fresh food, helping them build the warehouses and refrigeration they need to get healthy meals to people in need,” the statement reads.