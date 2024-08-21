3 wild food collaborations that are heading to Canada

Some of the world’s most iconic food brands are officially in their collaboration era.

Over the past few weeks, plenty of brands have teamed up to create unique, limited-edition snacks and beverages that bring together the best of both worlds.

Here are some of the biggest food collaborations making their way to Canada.

Two of the world’s most iconic brands, Coca-Cola and Oreo, revealed their “bestie” status with the upcoming launch of a beverage and cookie collab.

Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar is touted to have a refreshing taste of Coke Zero with a hint of Oreo flavour.

Meanwhile, the Oreo Coca-Cola cookies feature a Coke-flavoured wafer cookie and a red-tinted Golden Oreo cookie, sandwiched around a creamy filling infused with popping candy.

Coca-Cola and Oreo’s collab products will launch in September for a limited time.

The Colonel has teamed up with the iconic mac and cheese brand on not one, not two, but three brand-new snacks in a Canadian exclusive.

The brands have just launched the KD KFC Original Recipe Flavour Mac ‘n Cheese, which is available at grocery stores, and the KD Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich and the KD Mac & Cheese Snacker Wrap, which are available at KFC locations across Canada.

The collab products launched on August 19 and will only be around for a limited time.

Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza is teaming up with hot sauce company Tabasco on some brand-new menu items that are bringing the heat.

From the Spice Meter pizza, which gets hotter with every bite, to the TB&J (Tabasco, Bacon and Jam) pizza and chicken sandwich, spicy dough bites with tabasco sriracha, chicken wings, and shake fries, there is something to satisfy any spice cravings.

Each product became available on August 19 for a limited time only.

With files from Marco Ovies