NewsWeather

Fog causes "near-zero visibility" on mountainous BC highway

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 30 2022, 5:07 pm
Fog causes "near-zero visibility" on mountainous BC highway
Giovanni Love/Shutterstock

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway on Monday morning as dense fog blanketed the mountainous route.

Travellers are advised to be prepared for “areas of near-zero visibility” on Monday morning, especially near the Coquihalla Summit.

The fog is expected to stick around until about noon before visibility improves.

Drivers should turn on their headlights and maintain a safe distance when driving in foggy conditions, Environment Canada said.

The Coquihalla, also known as Highway 5, connects the Lower Mainland with BC’s Interior via a route that ascends over mountain passes.

Sections of the highway were destroyed in an atmospheric river storm in November, but it reopened to passenger vehicles in January.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.