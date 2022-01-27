Take a vacation on the cheap this year, with flights from BC to Calgary available for less than $150 roundtrip, starting this spring. You can also find some deals on flights from BC to Ontario.

According to YYC Deals, flight deals can be found through WestJet, Air Canada, and Air Transat from March to October 2022, with non-stop trips available for super low rates.

Roundtrip flights from BC to Calgary are currently available for as low as $150. One-way flights are even cheaper.

You can find similar deals through Flair Airlines from Abbotsford to Toronto for as low as $153.

How to find and book these deals

1. Visit the Air Canada, WestJet, Flair or Air Transat websites.

2. Enter Vancouver (YVR), Abbotsford (YXX), Victoria (YYJ), or Kelowna (YLW) and Calgary (YYC), as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (deals currently available between March and October 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options, such as seat selection, checked baggage, or flexible change policies, which may add additional fees to your trip.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of BC, it’s important to review any provincial and territorial COVID-19 restrictions before you leave. You’ll also need to show proof of vaccine and valid ID in order to board your flight.

You’ll also want to book sooner than later as these cheap fares are usually sold out pretty quickly.

Safe travels!

With files from Elle McLean