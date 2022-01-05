What is flurona? Getting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time

Several jurisdictions around the world are reporting their first recorded cases of what’s being dubbed flurona — patients infected with COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.

The term describes having two illnesses at once; it’s not a new virus. But the phenomenon is still unsettling as flu activity climbs in the northern hemisphere this year after being dampened for much of the pandemic because of masking and distancing measures.

On January 2, Israel announced it had discovered its first recorded case of someone infected with both viruses at once. The patient was a pregnant woman who was unvaccinated, and she was discharged from the hospital in stable condition, according to the Times of Israel.

Flu cases are currently spiking in Israel, and more than 1,800 Israelis were staying in the hospital because of their flu infections in late December. The trend is stoking fears that a twindemic of COVID-19 and flu could strike other countries.

On Wednesday, another patient in California was found to be infected with COVID-19 and the flu. According to a local news report, the case involved a teenage boy who had returned from a trip to Mexico with his family. He was experiencing mild symptoms.

Doctors have known for some time that simultaneous COVID-19 and flu infections are possible, and some have warned that facing both infections at once can be very hard on the body.

