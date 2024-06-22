Florida news report interrupted by delirious Oilers fans

It was quite a scene in the Alberta capital last night following an enormous Edmonton Oilers victory to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final.

The win represented an improbable comeback as the Oilers have now battled back from a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers and have a chance to win the Stanley Cup on Monday night.

This was also the last chance for Oilers fans to cheer on their team as the final game of the season will be held in Florida. With one last home-ice victory to celebrate, the city went into an absolute frenzy following the win.

Not even Florida news reporters were safe from the celebration as Will Manso, the sports director for a South Florida-based news station, had his live shot interrupted by a group of delirious Oilers fans.

Finally leaving Edmonton. But not before Oilers fans decided to do a table dance during my 11pm live shot 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 Game 7 Monday night in Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/sEN7odk79u — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) June 22, 2024

The fans chanted “We want the cup” and even got up on a table behind Manso and danced as he tried his best to continue with his report without getting distracted. For some reporters, this may be something that could be perceived as annoying or a nuisance, but it appears that Manso was all for the passion.

Yeah we did. They were nice fans. Only time it bugs me is when people curse or try and grab you. These fans were just cheering on their team and excited. — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) June 22, 2024

Oilers fans will be hoping this is just the beginning of the celebrations to come over the next week or so. Game 7 is set to take place in Florida on Monday night and if the Oilers can find a way to win the Stanley Cup, the city is sure to go even more wild than they already have.

Any reporters planning on doing live shots during that potential celebration will be lucky not to be swarmed by a sea of Oilers fans.