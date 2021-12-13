NewsCrime

Waterloo to Vancouver flight grounded over bomb threat, arrest made

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 13 2021, 11:29 pm
Waterloo to Vancouver flight grounded over bomb threat, arrest made
Gordon Wheaton/Shutterstock

A Flair Airlines flight that was scheduled to head to Vancouver International Airport from Waterloo has been grounded and deplaned over a bomb threat.

Flair addressed the situation on Twitter saying that it’s currently addressing a “passenger related serious safety concern,” which promoted a search of the entire aircraft on flight F8 500.

The plane was scheduled to depart at 2:10 pm EST, and all passengers have been safely removed as a precautionary measure.

According to Waterloo Police, a passenger reported to staff that another person onboard threatened that he had a bomb on the plane.

When police arrived on the scene they took one male into custody, along with the airplane being evacuated.

“Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Explosives Disposal Unit are currently on scene and are investigating whether an explosive device is on the plane or not,” said Waterloo Police in a statement.

Flair Airlines tweeted, “safety is our number one priority as we continue to gather details on today’s events. Authorities and Flair officials are currently investigating.”

Members of the public are currently being advised to avoid the area, as there is an increased emergency services presence, and Waterloo Airport is currently on lockdown.

Waterloo Airport officials are also providing updates on Twitter.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT