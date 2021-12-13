The City of Toronto is reversing its return-to-office plan set out just two weeks ago in light of rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

The City had originally planned to have fully vaccinated staff return to City buildings on January 4 and at least three days per week. This plan is now on hold indefinitely.

On Friday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, told reporters that employers should allow their employees to work from home whenever possible. This announcement came as the Omicron variant made up 10% of new COVID-19 infections in the province. As of Monday, Ontario’s Science Table estimated that 30.8% of Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases are the Omicron variant.

“As a result of this change in guidance, City office staff will continue to work remotely until there are changes to these provincial public health guidelines,” said a statement by the City.

Counter services at City Hall and civic centres will remain open.