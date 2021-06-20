Vegas benching Fleury tonight vs Canadiens: report

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s latest high-profile playoff mistake appears to have cost him his spot in as the team’s starter, at least for tonight.

Ahead of a crucial Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens with his Vegas side trailing 2-1 in the third-round playoff series, it looks like Robin Lehner will be getting the call to the crease, per TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie.

Even If Peter DeBoer don’t want to confirm who’ll be in net tonight, Robin Lehner will be the starter. @GoldenKnights — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 20, 2021

A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Fleury has always been a player where you generally take the good with the bad. For his sake, it’s unfortunate that the bad came in such an untimely manner once again.

Fleury’s mishandling of the puck with under two minutes left to go in regulation handed Canadiens forward Josh Anderson a goal that essentially forced the game to overtime.

The play was eerily similar to the gaffe Fleury had in the 2013 playoffs while playing for Pittsburgh against Columbus, giving up a game-tying goal in Game 4 with under a minute remaining.

The Penguins lost that game, but eventually won the next two to take the series 4-2.

In this year’s Game 3, Anderson scored the winner in the extra frame as well, killing any chance of an immediate redemption arc for Fleury.

GAME 3 BELONGS TO MTL! Josh Anderson with the OT winner. 🚨 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/mEkSWkFnxE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021

Game 4 is set to go at the Bell Centre tonight at 8 pm ET. Only time will if Fleury will get a chance to regain his starter’s spot once again.