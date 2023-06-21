The Calgary Flames are well represented in this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class, but there’s a few fans of other Canadian teams wondering why their favourite players are getting snubbed once again.

Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon joins Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouellette, and Henrik Lundqvist, as well as longtime NHL coach Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix in the builders’ category as the seven inductees of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Mike Vernon.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF

Vernon played 19 seasons for four teams, including the Flames and Red Wings. He had a career record of 385-274-92-0 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a save percentage of .889 in 782 games. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1997 and two Stanley Cups, one each with Calgary and Detroit.

But fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers are probably wondering about the absences of Curtis Joseph and Alexander Mogilny, who had some of their best moments playing for a trio of teams north of the border.

Not only was Mogilny one of the most dynamic players in the league during his time with the Leafs and Canucks, he also made NHL history when he defected from the Soviet Union in 1989 at the World Championships, becoming the first NHL draft pick to do so.

Meanwhile, Joseph has 454 career wins — the most among any goalie not in the HHOF — across a career that spanned from 1989 to 2007 for six teams including the Oilers, Leafs, and a nine-game stint with the Flames.

Retired NHL goalies that are NOT in the Hall of Fame, ranked by most wins: 1. Curtis Joseph (454)

2. Chris Osgood (401)

3. Ryan Miller (391)

4. John Vanbiesbrouck (374)

5. Andy Moog (372) — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 21, 2023

Fans and media weren’t exactly thrilled about seeing Mogilny and Joseph getting snubbed once again.

As retweeted many times before…. I cannot believe this tweet still stands in 2023. Alexander Mogilny should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

This is a fine group, but how does Turgeon get in over Mogilny, and how are Vernon and Barrasso in over CuJo?

This is a fine group, but how does Turgeon get in over Mogilny, and how are Vernon and Barrasso in over CuJo?

Congratulations to all of the new Hall of Famers

Fold your Hall of Fame if you have Barrasso and Vernon in before Cujo Also no Mogilny? JOKE

If Alex Mogilny wanted in the HHOF so badly, he should have been born in Canada. We all make choices, he made his choice and didn't care about winning the Stanley Cup. Am I doing this right?

Pierre Turgeon instead of Alex Mogilny is a mortal sin. WTF are we even doing here?

Travesty that Alexander Mogilny is still not in the Hockey Hall of Fame

It’s hard to argue about the players who did earn the honour, though.

Barrasso had a record of 369-277-86-0 with a goals-against average of 3.24 and a save percentage of .892 in 777 games and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and the 1984 Vezina Trophy with Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Lundqvist played 15 seasons for the Rangers. He had a record of 459-310-96 with a goals-against average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .918 in 887 games.

Ouellete won four gold medals with Canada at the Olympics as well as six at the World Championships. Turgeon, best known for his time with the Buffalo Sabres, scored 515 goals, 812 assists, and carried a plus-minus of +139 in 1,294 games.