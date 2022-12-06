Flames may have trade interest in Canucks' Boeser: report

Are the Calgary Flames looking to add to their collection of former Vancouver Canucks?

On November 12, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Flames were in the market for a “scoring forward,” and had been since August.

Well, Brock Boeser is a goal scorer.

At least, he’s supposed to be.

The 25-year-old Canucks winger is available in a trade, with Boeser’s agent reportedly being given permission to speak with other teams to try to facilitate one.

Boeser has just four goals in 19 games this season, but scored at a 30+ goal pace during his first two full NHL seasons. He also scored 23 goals in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Scoring has been an issue for the Flames this season, as they ranked 20th in goals-for (3.00) heading into Monday, after finishing fifth in the NHL in goals (3.55 per game) in 2021-22.

On Monday’s edition of Donnie and Dhali on CHEK, Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Flames may be interested in acquiring Boeser.

“This is one thing I do know. The Calgary Flames are looking for a goal scorer,” said Dhaliwal, a well-connected insider out of Vancouver. “I heard last night Calgary may have interest in Boeser, not confirmed, but teams poke around… trying to find the price and see if there’s a fit. Lots of former Canucks in the Calgary dressing room who could vouch for Boeser.”

Are the Flames a team potentially interested in Brock Boeser?@DhaliwalSports updates the latest around the #Canucks forward.https://t.co/h4e2SL3agJ pic.twitter.com/ruEl6kYOMh — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 5, 2022

Indeed, the Flames have three former teammates of Boeser on their roster, in former Canucks Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev, and Tyler Toffoli.

The Flames have $1.26 million in projected cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. Boeser makes $6.65 million per season, and is signed until 2025.

Calgary could offload Milan Lucic to make space for Boeser, provided the Canucks are on the Vancouver native’s list of 10 teams he’s willing to be traded to, as he has a modified no-trade clause. Lucic’s contract counts $5.25 million against the Flames’ salary cap, but expires after this season.

The Canucks would likely be looking for young roster players, prospects, or draft picks in return, and defence is their most pressing need.