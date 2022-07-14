Zadorov re-ups with Flames on a two-year agreement

Nikita Zadorov is back.

Zadorov, who had an NHL career-high 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and a +11 rating in 74 games played with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22, is returning for two more years after inking a contract with a total value worth $7.5 million. He will earn 3.75 million per season.

Nikita Zadorov re-signs 2 year contract with the Calgary Flames. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/YhWTAcC5mx — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 14, 2022

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said earlier Wednesday that the Flames had remained in contact with Zadorov’s camp.

The 27-year-old blueliner averaged 16:55 of ice time with Calgary last season.

Zadorov tested unrestricted free agency after his one-year, $3.75 million contract with Calgary expired earlier Wednesday. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks by the Flames in exchange third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft last July.

In 485 career NHL games, Zadorov has 105 points (27 goals, 78 assists) and 496 minutes in penalties.

Zadorov’s partner, Erik Gudbranson, signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the day. Johnny Gaudreau also signed a contract with the Blue Jackets, inking a pact with Columbus reportedly worth north of $66 million over seven years.