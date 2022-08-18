It's official: Flames sign Kadri, trade Monahan and first-round pick to Habs

Nazem Kadri is headed to Calgary.

Officially.

After hours of reports and speculation, a pair of high-profile moves made by the Calgary Flames have now been announced by the team.

Kadri has signed a seven-year contract worth $7M per season to join the Flames in free agency.

The Flames and Canadiens have also finalized a trade, which sees Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick headed to Montreal in exchange for “future considerations.”

“This is an exciting day for my family,” said Kadri. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization. I’ve always loved the city of Calgary and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team. Winning a Stanley Cup is a true honour and it only makes you want it more. I would love nothing more but to see another banner in Calgary. Go Flames go.”

“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our centre ice position deep,” said Flames GM Brad Treliving. “He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship. We look forward to welcoming Nazem and his family to Calgary and his contributions to our team’s ultimate success.”

Monahan was dealt to make room for Kadri under Calgary’s salary cap. The 27-year-old has struggled in recent years, and is coming off season-ending hip surgery. He was a member of the team since 2013 and played in 656 games for the Flames.

“On behalf of the entire Flames organization, I sincerely thank Sean for his nine years of selfless dedication and perseverance,” said Treliving. “Sean was a great Flame, a first class individual who exemplified the definition of respect. Our team and city were fortunate to have him as a player, ambassador and member of our community. We wish Sean and his wife Brittany every success in this new chapter of their lives and once again say thank you.”