"We are so happy": Flames' Markstrom set to become a dad

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom and his partner Amanda Östervall announced some big news over the long weekend: they’re set to become parents.

“Hi son, I hope you get the beauty from your mother and the ability to sleep from your father. We are so happy and can’t wait for your arrival,” Markstrom wrote in an Instagram post over the Labour Day long weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Markstrom (@markstrom25)



“BABY BOY, YOU ARE ALREADY SO LOVED,” an enthusiastic Östervall added in a similar post.

Markstrom’s current and former teammates congratulated the pair in the comments, including Flames’ Tyler Toffoli, Oliver Kylington and Dan Vladar, as well as Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson.

After spending parts of seven seasons with the Canucks, Markstrom left for their divisional rivals in the 2020 offseason on a six-year contract.

Markstrom helped the Flames to a 50-21-11 record and a first-place finish as the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division, while finishing second to New York’s Igor Shesterkin in Vezina Trophy voting as the NHL’s top goalie.

The Flames return to action on October 15 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. But if you can’t wait to get your fix, preseason kicks off with a home-and-away split-squad matchup against the Canucks on September 25.